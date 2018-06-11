Red Cross launches Missing Types campaign to find missing A, B and O blood types

U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.
U.S. and North Korean officials negotiated at the Ritz Carlton Monday ahead of the sit-down aimed at resolving a standoff over Pyongyang's nuclear arsenal.
A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.
A state marketed as a place where people can indulge in all manner of sins is confronting its status as the only place in America where you legally pay someone for sex.
Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.
Police say a man suspected of battering his girlfriend shot and wounded a police officer before barricading himself inside an apartment with four young children.
The Supreme Court is allowing Ohio to clean up its voting rolls by targeting people who haven't cast ballots in a while.
The Supreme Court is allowing Ohio to clean up its voting rolls by targeting people who haven't cast ballots in a while.
At the Singapore summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, North Korea's human-rights record takes a back seat to nuclear concerns.
At the Singapore summit between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un, North Korea's human-rights record takes a back seat to nuclear concerns.