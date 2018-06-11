Red Raiders headed to College World Series with 6-2 win over Duke in Game 3 of Super Regional

No. 9 Texas Tech used three home runs to top Duke 6-2 Monday afternoon in a winner take all Super Regional Game 3, to advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

Texas Tech jumped out first as Freshman Gabe Holt hit a solo home run to give the Red Raiders a 1-0 lead.

Texas Tech Starting pitcher Davis Martin went three innings giving up one run on three hits with four strikeouts.

Tied at 1 in the 4th, the Red Raiders bats came alive. Zach Rheams hit a ground rule double to right. Michael Davis hit a 2-run homer to center to put Tech up 3-1. Cameron Warren then hit a single and Cody Farhat sliced a double to left. Tech was unable to add any more runs in the inning.

Duke inches closer with a run in the 6th to cut Tech’s lead to 1 at 3-2.

Ty Harpeanu went three Innings giving up one run on four hits with three strikeouts.

With a Duke runner on 1st and no outs in the 7th, John McMillon came in and got Griffin Conine to hit into a double play. McMillon then got the inning ending strikeout to the delight of the Red Raider faithful.

In the bottom of the 7th, Brian Klein hit the ball over the right field wall for a solo home run. The 3rd dinger of the game by the Red Raiders put them up 4-2.

Duke loaded the bases in the 8th, but McMillon and the Red Raiders got out of the jam unharmed.

Texas Tech added a huge insurance run in the 8th as an RBI single from Gabe Holt Scores Cameron Warren from 3rd to make it 5-2. Josh Jung’s RBI single made it 6-2.

The Red Raiders advance to the College World Series in Omaha for a third time in School History. Action in Nebraska starts Saturday, June 16.

