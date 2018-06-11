LPD shuts down Klusoz for weekend after multiple assault, shots fired calls

LPD temporarily shut down Klusoz Martini Lounge in the Depot District over the weekend, citing 20 calls to police, including multiple assaults and reports of shots fired.

"A lot of people are opening up businesses in that area just like the rest of downtown. They're trying to bring in good people who want to see a show, have dinner and have a couple of drinks, but we still have a few elements that are coming down to that area causing problems," LPD Chief Greg Stevens said.

Since January of this year, there have been 20 calls to the police connected to Klusoz, including four assaults, two reports of shots fired, one theft, and multiple fights. This does not include a shooting that happened right outside the bar on June 7 that was not called in to police, two days before the bar was temporarily shut down with a city ordinance.

"We used that ordinance on Saturday night because we had a drive-by shooting a couple nights before," Chief Stevens said. "When we have a particular location be the source of drive-by shootings, fights, and a lot of intoxicated people leaving the establishment and causing problems we have to be responsive to that."

Business in the Depot District agree that this is not a neighborhood problem.

"If someone is not going to run the establishment according to the liquor laws than they should be shut down as a nuisance, especially when the violations occur with such frequency," Larry Simmons, owner of Tornado Gallery said.

Chief Stevens says this was a temporary closing, but if things continue for Klusoz it might become a long-term shut down. Right now police are working with the owner to work out solutions to the problem.

"If we can get this under control, I think it'll be like many cities across the country where you can see a show, have dinner, have drinks enjoy, the nice evening air, and not worried about being harmed," Chief Stevens said.

