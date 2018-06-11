Pairings and game times announced for 72nd Men's College World Series

Provided by NCAA

The pairings and game times for the first two days of the 2018 NCAA Men's College World Series (MCWS) have been announced. The 72nd MCWS will take place at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, June 16-26/27.

The first game this Saturday, June 16 is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. (CT), and will feature No. 3 national seed Oregon State (49-10-1) against No. 6 national seed North Carolina (43-18) on ESPN. Saturday's second game features Washington (35-24) against Mississippi State (37-27) and is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. (CT) on ESPN.

The Sunday, June 17 doubleheader features No. 5 national seed Arkansas (44-19) vs. No. 13 national seed Texas (42-21) at 1 p.m. (CT) on ESPN. In the evening game starting at 6 p.m. (CT), No. 1 national seed Florida (47-19) will be squaring off against No. 9 national seed Texas Tech (44-18) on ESPN2.

The losers of Saturday's two games will play at 1 p.m. (CT) Monday, June 18 on ESPN. While Saturday's winners face off at 6 p.m. (CT) Monday, June 18 on ESPN. The losers of Sunday's games will play each other at 1 p.m. (CT) Tuesday, June 19 on ESPN. Sunday's winners will meet Tuesday, June 19 at 6 p.m. (CT) on ESPN.

The winners of the two brackets will play a best-of-three Men's College World Series Finals, with the first game set for 6 p.m. (CT) Monday, June 25. The second game is scheduled for 6 p.m. (CT) Tuesday, June 26 with the game three (if necessary) scheduled for 6 p.m. (CT) Wednesday, June 27. All three of the finals games will air on ESPN.