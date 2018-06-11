More heat, chance for isolated showers Tuesday

Monday started our week out hot again, with a high of 100 degrees in Lubbock.

Other communities went above the century in the areas from Seminole to Plains and eastward to Lamesa and north to Tahoka.

Thanks to the high pressure it will be another hot day on Tuesday with cities either near or above 100 degrees in the south and southwestern South Plains.

Lubbock may get a small break with highs in the upper 90s Tuesday and mid 90s by Wednesday.

As for rain, the chances will remain low and if any develop they will be isolated and likely in the northern South Plains. Coverage of storms will be limited through this week with chances increasing in the late week and early next week.

The latest Pacific hurricane, Bud, offers some hope of rain for our region and especially New Mexico by late weekend and next week.

The week will remain uniform as highs stay in the 90s, winds remain out of the south and rain chances stay in the low category.

