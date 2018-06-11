Bike MS rides to Lubbock, July 21-22

Bike MS is the largest fundraising bike series in the world. It's the reason we will see hundreds of cyclists on the road later this summer riding more than 100 miles to raise money to support people affected by multiple sclerosis.

Already, more than 250 cyclists are ready to make the two-day ride, hoping to raise $400,000 to fight M.S.

The two-day event starts on July 21 in Midland and ends the next day in Lubbock.

You can find more information here:

MIDLAND/ODESSA, TEXAS — More than 250 cyclists are setting out to raise $400,000 toward a world free of MS by riding up to 150 miles over two days. Bike MS: Cactus & Crude will depart from Apache Corporation in Midland on Saturday, July 21, stopping for the evening in Lamesa, and then conclude at CapRock Winery in Lubbock on Sunday, July 22.

“Bike MS is an experience grounded in camaraderie that brings together cyclists of all levels for one reason – to create a world free of MS,” said Linda Bates, President, National MS Society, South Central Region. “Funds raised from this event support cutting-edge MS research as well as programs and services for people living with MS in this community.”

Bike MS: Cactus & Crude is one of nearly 80 rides across the country hosted by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. This year, more than 80,000 people are expected to participate in Bike MS nationwide, and raise $69.1 million.

Primal is the Premier National Sponsor of Bike MS and the official National Cycling Apparel Sponsor. Primal also sponsors “I Ride with MS,” a special program recognizing Bike MS cyclists living with the disease. The Pickle Juice Company is the National Sponsor of Bike MS. The local presenting sponsor is Apache Corporation.

WHEN: July 21 – 22, 2018

WHERE: Day 1 Start: Apache Corporation in Midland, Overnight Location: Lamesa and Day 2 Finish: Caprock Winery in Lubbock

WHY BIKE MS: Bike MS brings people together as individuals and as teams to conquer a challenge and share an unforgettable experience with friends, family and coworkers—while raising money to make a difference in the lives of people affected by MS.

PARTICIPATION/ VOLUNTEER REGISTRATION: bikeMS.org, 855-372-1331 or fundraisingsupport@nmss.org.

To see what Bike MS is like, check out this video: https://youtu.be/9yzv6GOz8oA

Multiple sclerosis is an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body. Symptoms range from numbness and tingling to blindness and paralysis. The progress, severity and specific symptoms of MS in any one person cannot yet be predicted. Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, with at least two to three times more women than men being diagnosed with the disease. MS affects more than 2.3 million worldwide.

The Society mobilizes people and resources so that everyone affected by multiple sclerosis can live their best lives as we stop MS in its tracks, restore what has been lost and end MS forever.

For more information about multiple sclerosis and the National MS Society go to nationalMSsociety.org or call 800-344-4867.