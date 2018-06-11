Red Raider fans make a difference at Super Regional

"Inside is nuts. It's so loud but that's what we need. We've got good fans a good team so we'll be good," Texas Tech Student Nathan Williams said.

They were good, too. The Red Raiders beat the Duke Blue Devils 6-2, clinching a spot in the College World Series.

The stands weren't at capacity, but from the outside you wouldn't have been able to tell.

A life-long Red Raider fan, Linda Eudy talked about the atmosphere at Monday's game.

"It was electric. You just want them to win so bad and go to Omaha. You want it for the players, you want it for the coaches, and you want it for the fans. They did it. They came through for us. It gives me cold chills because I was just wanting it so bad for us. For all of us. For the city of Lubbock and for Texas Tech University."

Eudy's daughter, Dona Retzlaff, made the trip all the way from Alaska to see the Red Raiders in action:

"I was really proud of all the fans. We had the Raider Power going really good so I thought that was good. Especially since it was during the day time when people have to work so we were happy to get to be here for that and scream our Raider Power."

Retzlaff says that her and her family are now planning on going to the College World Series in Omaha, too.

