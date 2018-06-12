Police: Woman used counterfeit money to buy phone, crashes SUV i - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Police: Woman used counterfeit money to buy phone, crashes SUV into house after seller chases her

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
A person selling a cell phone chased a woman who used counterfeit money to buy the phone. (Source: KCBD) A person selling a cell phone chased a woman who used counterfeit money to buy the phone. (Source: KCBD)
The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries (Source: KCBD) The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries (Source: KCBD)
Matthew Gregory Lott, 31, of Lubbock (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Matthew Gregory Lott, 31, of Lubbock (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A woman has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after the vehicle she was driving crashed into a house. It happened about 10:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of 32nd Street.

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say two vehicles were chasing each other when one lost control and crashed into a house. An officer in the area saw a green car chasing an SUV. The officer tried to catch up to the vehicles, however, the SUV had already crashed into a tree and a home.

A person in the green car told KCBD the chase started at the McDonald's on 19th Street near Texas Tech University. They said the woman used three counterfeit $100 bills to buy the cell phone. When they realized the bills were fake, they started chasing her.

The police report indicates that the woman in the SUV jumped the curb and ended up crashing into the house because she was trying to avoid the green car that was blocking the road.

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the scene with the JAWS to get the female SUV driver out of the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. No word on charges at this time.

Lubbock police say the man driving the green car, 31-year-old Matthew Gregory Lott of Lubbock, has been arrested and charged with reckless driving. His bond has been set at $750.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Comcast challenges Disney with $65B bid for Fox

    Comcast challenges Disney with $65B bid for Fox

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-06-13 20:17:21 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 4:20 PM EDT2018-06-13 20:20:53 GMT

    Comcast is making a $65 billion bid for Fox's entertainment businesses, setting up a battle with Disney to become the next mega-media company.

    Comcast is making a $65 billion bid for Fox's entertainment businesses, setting up a battle with Disney to become the next mega-media company.

  • 140 residents evacuated due to fire at senior living community near 50th and Gary Ave.

    140 residents evacuated due to fire at senior living community near 50th and Gary Ave.

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 4:26 PM EDT2018-06-13 20:26:34 GMT

    Emergency crews have been called to the scene of a structure fire near 50th and Gary Ave. 

    Emergency crews have been called to the scene of a structure fire near 50th and Gary Ave. 

  • Trump claim raises eyebrows: NKorea no longer a nuke threat?

    Trump claim raises eyebrows: NKorea no longer a nuke threat?

    Wednesday, June 13 2018 1:07 AM EDT2018-06-13 05:07:01 GMT
    Wednesday, June 13 2018 4:21 PM EDT2018-06-13 20:21:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island in Singapore. As soon as Kim steps off the airplane China provided him for the Singa...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this June 12, 2018, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Sentosa Island in Singapore. As soon as Kim steps off the airplane China provided him for the Singa...

    Wednesday saw worries from U.S. allies Tokyo and Seoul, which both have huge U.S. military presences, about Trump agreeing to halt the U.S. military exercises with South Korea.

    Wednesday saw worries from U.S. allies Tokyo and Seoul, which both have huge U.S. military presences, about Trump agreeing to halt the U.S. military exercises with South Korea.

    •   
Powered by Frankly