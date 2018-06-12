Police: Woman used counterfeit money to buy phone, crashes SUV into house after seller chases her

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries (Source: KCBD)

A woman has been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after the vehicle she was driving crashed into a house. It happened about 10:45 a.m. in the 2300 block of 32nd Street.

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say two vehicles were chasing each other when one lost control and crashed into a house. An officer in the area saw a green car chasing an SUV. The officer tried to catch up to the vehicles, however, the SUV had already crashed into a tree and a home.

A person in the green car told KCBD the chase started at the McDonald's on 19th Street near Texas Tech University. They said the woman used three counterfeit $100 bills to buy the cell phone. When they realized the bills were fake, they started chasing her.

The police report indicates that the woman in the SUV jumped the curb and ended up crashing into the house because she was trying to avoid the green car that was blocking the road.

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the scene with the JAWS to get the female SUV driver out of the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. No word on charges at this time.

Lubbock police say the man driving the green car, 31-year-old Matthew Gregory Lott of Lubbock, has been arrested and charged with reckless driving. His bond has been set at $750.

