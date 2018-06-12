LP&L reports service restored in NW Lubbock - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

LP&L reports service restored in NW Lubbock

LP&L Building (KCBD File Photo) LP&L Building (KCBD File Photo)

Provided by LP&L

UPDATE 6:13 p.m.: Service has been restored to customers affected in Northwest Lubbock. Crews were able to replace damaged equipment and restore power.  If any customer experiences continued issues with service this evening they may contact LPL by texting or emailing to lightsout@lpandl.com or by calling us at 775-2509.  Thank you for your patience as crews completed restoration.

=====

LP&L is currently experiencing an outage in the northwest section of town due to a fuse malfunctioning which affects the circuit serving customers in that portion of the service territory.

At this moment this interruption of service is affecting approximately 130 customers. Crews are on the scene working to fix the damaged piece of equipment in order to restore service to all affected customers as quickly and safely as possible.

If any customers would like to report an interruption of service, the best way to do so is to text or email lightsout@lpandl.com. You may also call 775-2509.

We know with the hot weather it's imperative that our crews work quickly and we thank affected customers for their patience as they complete their work.

