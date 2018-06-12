Matadors TBT sets sights on $2 million prize

For the third consecutive year, former Red Raider basketball players will team up and play in TBT - The Basketball Tournament.

"We got more Texas Tech Red Raiders coming," Former Red Raider Toddrick Gotcher said. "So, it's always good to get with alumni and young guys to see where we match up and come together as one."

"Oh man, they have us ranked ten," Gotcher said. "They have a lot of confidence in us and we definitely have the confidence in ourselves with the people we are bringing in and the teammates I have. So, we can't wait and people can't wait to see what we can do."

This year's Matador TBT Team consists of seven former Red Raiders, that span across some of the most successful runs in Texas Tech basketball history: Jaye Crockett, Todderick Gotcher, Nick Okorie, John Roberson, and Ronald Ross.

Plus, two players from last year's Elite-8 Squad – Justin Gray and Niem Stevenson.

"Adding the youngsters with their experience at the Elite-8 has really helped us out." Said Toddrick Gotcher. "We have a lot of young guys, a lot of veterans. So, we are in a good position and I think we are going to be good."

The TBT brings the best players that are not in the NBA from all over the world and puts them into a 64-team field – similar to the NCAA March Madness.

Last year, the Matadors made it to the round of 32 before they lost to the three-time defending champions Over Seas Elite.

When asked what did you learn from last year's tournament? - Gotcher said:

"What I learned from last year's tournament, is that you have to play hard. When you are playing for money – two million actually. People play a lot harder," Former Red Raider Toddrick Gotcher said. "It will help us out, and so that experience that we gained from playing the champions is going to help us out in the future."

