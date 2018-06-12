Consider This: Congrats to Coach Tim Tadlock, a real class act

Congratulations to Coach Tim Tadlock's Red Raider Baseball team for advancing to the College Baseball World Series for the third time in five years.

It's hard to say enough about the kind of program Coach Tadlock has built.

He's a class act and in a short time has built a program that mirrors his humble style. This isn't just a winning season, it's a championship tradition.

And as a former Texas Tech ballplayer himself, Tim Tadlock is one of ours.

Isn't it incredible? It's not just baseball. Men's Basketball, Women's Tennis, Track, Men's Golf and now Tech Baseball have all reached the top eight in the nation or higher this year.

Texas Tech's spring sports are stronger than ever in our history.

And, we have high expectations for our fall sports this year.

Consider this...I want to give a huge thank you to Coach Tim Tadlock, for proving once and for all that you can recruit, train and produce a consistent national contender, in a major sport, right here in West Texas.

It just takes the right coach.

