Younger patients in need of Colorectal screening

After briefly leveling off, the U.S. obesity rate may be climbing again, according to a preliminary study.
A new genetic test can identify men most likely to develop prostate cancer, a new report contends.
Drugs taken by more than one-third of U.S. adults have depression as a possible side effect, a new study reveals.
Service dogs may help reduce levels of the stress hormone cortisol in military veterans who have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), a new study finds.
Many teens and young adults in the United States -- particularly women and girls -- are physically inactive, a new study reveals.
