Pay It Forward: Lydia

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

This week, KCBD NewsChannel 11 and WesTex Federal Credit Union paid it forward to a pregnant woman is about to have another child. 

Sydney Kessler filled in for Jenna Siffringer during this week's segment. Lydia, who was nominated for Pay It Foward, received United Supermarkets gift cards.

If you'd like to nominate someone for Pay it Forward, you can fill out the form at kcbd.com/pif

