Lubbock man indicted on charges from January stabbing

Adrian McGaha, a 30-year-old Lubbock man, was indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

The charges stem from a Jan. 5 incident between McGaha and another person, in which McGaha stabbed that person seven times. The stabbing happened at a house in Lubbock and that person was hospitalized due to his injuries.

It was a day later police were able to find McGaha and arrest him for aggravated assault and possession of marijuana.

