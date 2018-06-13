Lubbock man indicted on charges from January stabbing - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock man indicted on charges from January stabbing

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
30-year-old Adrian McGaha (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) 30-year-old Adrian McGaha (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Adrian McGaha, a 30-year-old Lubbock man, was indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury Wednesday on charges of aggravated assault causing bodily injury with a deadly weapon.

The charges stem from a Jan. 5 incident between McGaha and another person, in which McGaha stabbed that person seven times. The stabbing happened at a house in Lubbock and that person was hospitalized due to his injuries.

It was a day later police were able to find McGaha and arrest him for aggravated assault and possession of marijuana.

