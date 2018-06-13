Stephen Smith wanted by Hockley County Sheriff - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Stephen Smith wanted by Hockley County Sheriff

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Stephen D. Smith (Source: Hockley County Sheriff's Office, Facebook) Stephen D. Smith (Source: Hockley County Sheriff's Office, Facebook)
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

The Hockley County Sheriff's Office is searching for Stephen D. Smith who is wanted on a warrant for forgery and bond surrender.

Smith stands at 6 feet, 3 inches, weighs 215 pounds, and has black hair with brown eyes. Anyone with information about Smith is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 806-894-3126.

Those who do come in contact with Smith are also asked not to approach him, as well.

