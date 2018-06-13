Stephen Smith wanted by Hockley County Sheriff

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, is searching for a new legal team to represent him in an FBI investigation of his business dealings.
Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, is searching for a new legal team to represent him in an FBI investigation of his business dealings.
Wednesday saw worries from U.S. allies Tokyo and Seoul, which both have huge U.S. military presences, about Trump agreeing to halt the U.S. military exercises with South Korea.
Wednesday saw worries from U.S. allies Tokyo and Seoul, which both have huge U.S. military presences, about Trump agreeing to halt the U.S. military exercises with South Korea.
It was just months ago when President Donald Trump used his first State of the Union address to condemn the cruelty of North Korea's government.
It was just months ago when President Donald Trump used his first State of the Union address to condemn the cruelty of North Korea's government.
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
FIFA is preparing to choose between Morocco and a joint North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup.
Comcast is making a $65 billion bid for Fox's entertainment businesses, setting up a battle with Disney to become the next mega-media company.
Comcast is making a $65 billion bid for Fox's entertainment businesses, setting up a battle with Disney to become the next mega-media company.