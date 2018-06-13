Details of abusive relationship revealed during Marmalejo sentencing

Solidad Torres, the girlfriend of Dameon Marmalejo, took the witness stand on Wednesday describing events that led up to a beating in June of 2017.

Torres described her relationship with Marmolejo as ideal and said, in the beginning, it felt like "puppy love," but she said he eventually became controlling and made her get a tattoo on her forearm with his name.

Eventually, she said the relationship became so controlling that Marmalejo would not allow her to use her own phone privately and would take it into the bathroom with him.

Prosecutors showed text messages during the hearing that read, "I love you! Better not be on Facebook."

The prosecution then asked Torres to give details of the events that led up to Marmolejo beating her on June 17, 2017. She had just come back from Post visiting relatives and went to her grandfather's house on 42nd Street, where she was living at the time.

Marmolejo came to the house, suspicious that she had been using the Snapchat app. She said he accused her of cheating on him and started pushing and slapping her.

Torres said she ran into the bathroom to try and get away from him, but Marmalejo followed, grabbing her by the hair and slamming her head into the bathtub. She said she lost consciousness after about four or five times, but did remember waking up while Marmolejo was "freaking out."

Marmolejo called 911 after the attack but left the house before emergency officials arrived. Torres said she was afraid to tell officials it was Marmolejo who had beaten her.

It was not until Torres was in the hospital that she began to tell relatives about what happened at the home.

Torres testified that she still has occasional headaches and night terrors as a result of the assault.

