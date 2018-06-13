140 residents evacuated due to fire at senior living community near 50th and Gary Ave.

The fire was reported at Ventura Place retirement and senior living community (Source: KCBD)

Emergency crews have been called to the scene of a 2-alarm structure fire near 50th and Gary Ave.

The call came in just before 2:30 p.m.

The fire is at Ventura Place, a retirement and senior living community and 140 residents have been evacuated from the building.

Officials with Lubbock Fire Rescue say the fire started on a balcony on the third floor. The sprinkler system kicked on, contained the fire and nearly put it out. The second and third floors are still filled with smoke, so the residents will not be allowed back in at this time.

One woman was taken to the hospital by EMS for slight smoke inhalation.

The Emergency Medical Task Force 1 bus was called to the scene as a precaution and to assist the residents until they're allowed back into the building. Officials do not know when they will be allowed back in.

