Ambassador Tibor Nagy attends confirmation hearing for Assistant - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Ambassador Tibor Nagy attends confirmation hearing for Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Tibor Nagy (Source: KCBD Video) Tibor Nagy (Source: KCBD Video)
WASHINGTON, DC (KCBD) -

Ambassador Tibor Nagy attended a confirmation hearing for his nomination as Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs in Washington D.C. on Thursday morning.

The hearing took place before the United States Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, according to a Texas Tech news release. Nagy has previous experience serving as an ambassador for Guinea and Ethiopia and spending most of his career as a statesman in various parts of Africa.

From 2003 to the end of 2017 Nagy also served as the vice provost for International Affairs at Tech. 

Nagy is one of three nominations who will be at the hearing Thursday. The other two include Harry B. Harris Jr, who is nominated to be ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of the U.S. to the Republic of Korea, and David Schenker, who is nominated to be assistant secretary of state for Near Eastern Affairs. 

You can see video of the hearing here:

