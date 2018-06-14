Power restored to central downtown Lubbock

Service has been restored to affected customers in central downtown Lubbock after a power outage this morning.

Crews located the fault and worked to repair the system as quickly as possible.

The best way to report outages is to text or email your name and address to lightsout@lpandl.com. You may also call 806-775-2509 although in instances of large outages the phone lines may be overwhelmed due to high call volume.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.