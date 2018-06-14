Matt Rewis joined KCBD in February 2017.

An Iowa native, Matt moved to Denton, Texas in the Fall of 2013 to attend the University of North Texas, where he majored in converged broadcast media.

While in college, Matt spent many hours with North Texas Television, the university's student-run TV station. Matt's senior year, he interned for CBS 11 Sports in Dallas/Fort Worth as well as with the Dallas Cowboys.

As an avid sports fan, Matt is excited to be in Lubbock and can't wait to watch the Red Raiders in action.

If you have story ideas, please send them to mrewis@kcbd.com.

