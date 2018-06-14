WR Quan Shorts dismissed from Texas Tech football team; charged with marijuana possession

Texas Tech Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury announced Thursday evening that junior wide receiver Quan Shorts has been dismissed from the program.

Texas Tech released the statement on Thursday but said they will have no further comment on the matter.

Shorts had a previous run-in with Lubbock police back in March.

He was one of four players arrested outside of the campus-area Bash Riprock's bar in the early morning hours of March 25.

No charges were filed in that incident, but Coach Kliff Kingsbury did temporarily suspend Shorts and the three others for part of their spring drills.

Shorts played in 13 games last year starting four. He had nine catches for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

Shorts was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on Thursday afternoon.

Lubbock police released this statement on Thursday evening:

"At approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 14, Lubbock Police officers were at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Mac Davis Lane as part of an ongoing investigation. During the investigation, 21-year-old Furquan Shorts was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center. He is currently charged with possession of marijuana."

