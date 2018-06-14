Levelland Fire Department fighting fire at Martin Luther King Bo - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Levelland Fire Department fighting fire at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Jefferson Street

The Levelland Fire Department is currently on scene of a fire in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Jefferson Street. The fire affected a storage building and a trailer.

No injuries have been reported at this time. People are urged to avoid the area, if possible. The Levelland Police Department is also on scene. No other information is available at this time.

