Alabama man arrested in Slaton with nearly 5 pounds of meth - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Alabama man arrested in Slaton with nearly 5 pounds of meth

Andrew Doyal Pugh (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Andrew Doyal Pugh (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
SLATON, TX (KCBD) -

An Alabama man is in the Lubbock County Detention Center after getting pulled over in Slaton with nearly five pounds of methamphetamine.

Andrew Doyal Pugh was arrested by DPS troopers last week, riding his motorcycle along Highway 84.

The trooper searched Pugh's motorcycle and found the drugs, along with THC wax and a loaded handgun.

Pugh said he was returning to his home in Montgomery, Alabama from Arizona.

He remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center Thursday night on bonds totaling more than $300,000.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Watchdog: Comey 'insubordinate,' not biased in Clinton probe

    Watchdog: Comey 'insubordinate,' not biased in Clinton probe

    Thursday, June 14 2018 1:17 AM EDT2018-06-14 05:17:40 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 12:12 AM EDT2018-06-15 04:12:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2017, file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks in New York. The Justice Department’s internal watchdog is expected to criticize the FBI’s handling of the Clinton email investig...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File). FILE - In this April 6, 2017, file photo, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks in New York. The Justice Department’s internal watchdog is expected to criticize the FBI’s handling of the Clinton email investig...

    The inspector general's report is set for release Thursday afternoon, the culmination of an 18-month review into one of the most consequential FBI investigations in recent history.

    The inspector general's report is set for release Thursday afternoon, the culmination of an 18-month review into one of the most consequential FBI investigations in recent history.

  • Scalise back for congressional game a year after shooting

    Scalise back for congressional game a year after shooting

    Thursday, June 14 2018 7:48 PM EDT2018-06-14 23:48:01 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 12:12 AM EDT2018-06-15 04:12:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File). FILE - In this March 6, 2018, file photo, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise speaks at the 2018 American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington. In the year since Scalise and others w...(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File). FILE - In this March 6, 2018, file photo, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise speaks at the 2018 American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) policy conference in Washington. In the year since Scalise and others w...
    Steve Scalise, the House majority whip who was shot at a Republican baseball practice a year ago, fielded a ground ball and threw out the first batter of the annual congressional baseball game Thursday.
    Steve Scalise, the House majority whip who was shot at a Republican baseball practice a year ago, fielded a ground ball and threw out the first batter of the annual congressional baseball game Thursday.

  • A year on, horrific Grenfell Tower fire haunts Britain

    A year on, horrific Grenfell Tower fire haunts Britain

    Thursday, June 14 2018 2:37 AM EDT2018-06-14 06:37:53 GMT
    Friday, June 15 2018 12:10 AM EDT2018-06-15 04:10:53 GMT
    (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP). Grenfell Tower in west London is illuminated in green to mark a year since the moment the devastating fire took hold, claiming 72 lives, Thursday June 14, 2018. Thursday marks 12 months since a small kitchen fire in the high...(Jonathan Brady/PA via AP). Grenfell Tower in west London is illuminated in green to mark a year since the moment the devastating fire took hold, claiming 72 lives, Thursday June 14, 2018. Thursday marks 12 months since a small kitchen fire in the high...

    Survivors, bereaved families and people around Britain are marking the first anniversary of the fire that destroyed Grenfell Tower in west London, killing 72 people.

    Survivors, bereaved families and people around Britain are marking the first anniversary of the fire that destroyed Grenfell Tower in west London, killing 72 people.

    •   
Powered by Frankly