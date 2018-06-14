Alabama man arrested in Slaton with nearly 5 pounds of meth

An Alabama man is in the Lubbock County Detention Center after getting pulled over in Slaton with nearly five pounds of methamphetamine.

Andrew Doyal Pugh was arrested by DPS troopers last week, riding his motorcycle along Highway 84.

The trooper searched Pugh's motorcycle and found the drugs, along with THC wax and a loaded handgun.

Pugh said he was returning to his home in Montgomery, Alabama from Arizona.

He remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center Thursday night on bonds totaling more than $300,000.

