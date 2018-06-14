Alabama man arrested in Slaton with nearly 5 pounds of meth

The inspector general's report is set for release Thursday afternoon, the culmination of an 18-month review into one of the most consequential FBI investigations in recent history.
The inspector general's report is set for release Thursday afternoon, the culmination of an 18-month review into one of the most consequential FBI investigations in recent history.
Survivors, bereaved families and people around Britain are marking the first anniversary of the fire that destroyed Grenfell Tower in west London, killing 72 people.
Survivors, bereaved families and people around Britain are marking the first anniversary of the fire that destroyed Grenfell Tower in west London, killing 72 people.
The victim of a brutal assault says, "It wasn't the max but it was fair. We got justice."
The victim of a brutal assault says, "It wasn't the max but it was fair. We got justice."
Police say the shooting suspect is in custody.
Police say the shooting suspect is in custody.