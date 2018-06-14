Diagnosing bladder problems in men

You've seen the commercials on TV with an animated bladder pulling a woman into a bathroom at inconvenient times.

We never see the little bladder pulling a man into the bathroom, but men suffer, too from the frequent urge to go, which for men can reveal prostate problems or other issues.

Dr. Alan Haynes, a Urologist, and Texas Tech physician, says one thing men and women can do to preserve the health of the bladder is to avoid routinely holding it in.

He explains, "We used to call that school teacher bladder because she or he went first thing in the morning when she got there and not until 6 when she got home. It can wear a bladder out with chronic overstretching it. I always tell my patients a well exercised bladder emptied frequently is a healthy bladder and you'll like a healthy bladder as you get older."

Dr. Haynes adds there is a reason why aging means more trips to the bathroom at night.

He says, "As a person gets older, after 60 or 65, you go several times because your kidney makes more urine at night.

When you're 20, 75 percent of the urine is made in the daytime and 25 percent at night. That flips as you get older."

For more tips about keeping a healthy bladder, watch the full interview with Dr. Alan Haynes.

