Diagnosing bladder problems in men

Blood transfusions around the time of surgery may raise your risk for dangerous blood clots, researchers say.
Eating a Mediterranean diet rich in healthy fats from olive oil and nuts provides better protection against heart attack and stroke than a low-fat diet, a new Spanish trial has shown.
Federal, state and local health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to fruit salad mixes that has sickened 60 people in five U.S. states.
After briefly leveling off, the U.S. obesity rate may be climbing again, according to a preliminary study.
A new genetic test can identify men most likely to develop prostate cancer, a new report contends.
