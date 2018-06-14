Victims react to Marmolejo sentencing

The victim of a brutal assault says, "It wasn't the max but it was fair. We got justice."

That's the reaction from Solidad Torres, the victim of an assault by Dameon Marmolejo, after his sentencing on Thursday.

After a long four days, Marmolejo was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The maximum sentence would have been 20. The judge on the case gave two reasons why Marmolejo wasn't given the full 20.

He said that since he pleaded guilty, Marmolejo showed a 'slight' amount of responsibility and he took Marmolejo's age, as he's just 21 years old, into account.

Torres talked about what it was like to be in the courtroom with Marmolejo.

"It was hard. I didn't want to look at him but when we made eye contact it was... that motivation, like I said in my speech (from the sentencing). I know what he did... he knows what he did to both of us and so that's what he deserves."

Another former girlfriend of Marmolejo's, Josie Morales, also testified against him.

In a closing statement, the judge talked about how controlling Marmolejo was, often making girlfriends get a tattoo with his name on it. The judge said Marmolejo also would isolate these girls from their families in an attempt to gain further control over them.

The judge mentioned Morales' mother stepping in as a reason why things didn't escalate to the point of abuse that Torres faced.

We asked Morales' Mother what it was like to see her daughter in that position.

"I just... I'd go over there. I'd break the door down, knock on windows, I didn't care, until I saw she was physically okay. What she endured also, Sully, her Mom not knowing... calling home from work and finding her in that position - I can't even imagine. I can't imagine having to see her (daughter) like that."

Although nobody should ever be put in a position of domestic abuse, Morales says that this experience made her and Torres stronger.

"Not everyone has been in an abusive relationship so it's... it's hard but we did fight our way out of it. We both came out a little bit different but we're better now and we're getting even better so don't worry."

Solidad Torres has dedicated much of her time to speaking out against domestic abuse and helping others get out of their abusive relationships. She said today that is something she has no plans of stopping.

