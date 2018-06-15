Juvenile charged in Friday morning homicide - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Juvenile charged in Friday morning homicide

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Rudolfo Reina, a 55-year-old man, is dead and a male juvenile is in custody after a Friday morning death near the 3200 block of Baylor Avenue in the Arnett Benson area of Lubbock.

The Lubbock Police Department was called to the scene at around 2 a.m. Friday when it received a call that a man was lying on the sidewalk, according to an LPD news release. Reina was pronounced dead at the scene and police began to investigate the case as a homicide.

Detectives found out Reina was talking with a younger man before he was found on the sidewalk and were able to find that person and arrest him, charging him with murder. The identity of that young man has not been made public.

Case investigators are still looking into the details of the incident. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

