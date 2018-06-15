Littlefield man charged with sexual assault of a child - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Littlefield man charged with sexual assault of a child

Jeremy Todd Miller (Source: Lamb County Jail) Jeremy Todd Miller (Source: Lamb County Jail)
LITTLEFIELD, TX (KCBD) -

45-year-old Jeremy Todd Miller has been taken into custody, charged with sexual assault of a child.

Littlefield police reopened the cold case from 2016 as a result of new information.

If found guilty, the second degree felony could carry a sentence of two to twenty years in prison, and a possible fine not to exceed $10,000.

Police say this is considered an ongoing criminal investigation.

