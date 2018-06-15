Dan Pope hosting Coffee with the Mayor, Saturday morning at Market Street

President Donald Trump has approved a plan to impose tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.
California officials, having concluded coffee drinking is not a risky pastime, are proposing a regulation that will essentially tell consumers of America's favorite beverage they can drink up without fear.
A California couple's security camera caught a bear breaking in through a window.
Congressional Republicans distance themselves from the Trump administration's aggressive policy of separating children from their parents at the border.
According to Homeland Security figures obtained by the AP, nearly two thousand children have been separated from their families at the border since a new policy cracking down on illegal entry.
