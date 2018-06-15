Dan Pope hosting Coffee with the Mayor, Saturday morning at Market Street

Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope will be at United Market Street on 98th Street for his Coffee with the Mayor event on Saturday morning.

The event begins at 7:30 a.m. at 4205 98th Street.

All residents are invited to come meet with the mayor and share their concerns.

Mayor Pope will also outline his priorities, goals and vision for Lubbock's future.

