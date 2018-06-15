2 in custody, charged with agg. assault after shots fired Thursd - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

2 in custody, charged with agg. assault after shots fired Thursday night

Stefanie Thomas, 50 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Stefanie Thomas, 50 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Justin Lamar Thomas, 26 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Justin Lamar Thomas, 26 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A fight between cousins has ended with two people in jail, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an argument in the 2400 block of East 6th Street turned violent on Thursday evening.

The victim told police he got into an argument with Stefanie Annette Thomas, 50 and  Justin Lamar Thomas, 26 on Thursday evening.

The victim said Stefanie punched him in the face, then Stefanie and Justin Thomas each took shots at him with a handgun during the fight.

Police described injuries the victim suffered from being grazed by bullets but the victim refused EMS treatment.

Stefanie and Justin Thomas are both in the Lubbock County Detention Center, each held on $20,000 bond as of Friday night.

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • A trade war looms as Trump slaps tariffs on Chinese imports

    A trade war looms as Trump slaps tariffs on Chinese imports

    Friday, June 15 2018 12:38 AM EDT2018-06-15 04:38:06 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 1:59 AM EDT2018-06-16 05:59:05 GMT
    (Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump China's President Xi Jinping arrive for the state dinner with the first ladies at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Trump is clos...(Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump China's President Xi Jinping arrive for the state dinner with the first ladies at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Trump is clos...

    President Donald Trump has approved a plan to impose tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.

    President Donald Trump has approved a plan to impose tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.

  • California moves to clear coffee of cancer-risk stigma

    California moves to clear coffee of cancer-risk stigma

    Saturday, June 16 2018 1:38 AM EDT2018-06-16 05:38:55 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 1:42 AM EDT2018-06-16 05:42:46 GMT

    California officials, having concluded coffee drinking is not a risky pastime, are proposing a regulation that will essentially tell consumers of America's favorite beverage they can drink up without fear.

    California officials, having concluded coffee drinking is not a risky pastime, are proposing a regulation that will essentially tell consumers of America's favorite beverage they can drink up without fear.

  • Video captures bear breaking into CA home through kitchen window

    Video captures bear breaking into CA home through kitchen window

    Saturday, June 16 2018 12:59 AM EDT2018-06-16 04:59:11 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 1:29 AM EDT2018-06-16 05:29:28 GMT

    A California couple's security camera caught a bear breaking in through a window.

    A California couple's security camera caught a bear breaking in through a window.

    •   
Powered by Frankly