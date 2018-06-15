2 in custody, charged with agg. assault after shots fired Thursday night

A fight between cousins has ended with two people in jail, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an argument in the 2400 block of East 6th Street turned violent on Thursday evening.

The victim told police he got into an argument with Stefanie Annette Thomas, 50 and Justin Lamar Thomas, 26 on Thursday evening.

The victim said Stefanie punched him in the face, then Stefanie and Justin Thomas each took shots at him with a handgun during the fight.

Police described injuries the victim suffered from being grazed by bullets but the victim refused EMS treatment.

Stefanie and Justin Thomas are both in the Lubbock County Detention Center, each held on $20,000 bond as of Friday night.

