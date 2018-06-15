Lubbock police searching for 7-Eleven robbery suspect

Provided by Lubbock Police Department

Just before 5 a.m. on May 31st, the Lubbock Police Department received a report of robbery that had just occurred at the 7-Eleven located at 3802 34th Street.

Officers were advised the male suspect entered the store and gathered items from the shelves. He then placed his items on the counter as if he was going to make a purchase. The suspect then pulled a gun on the employee and demanded money from the cash register.

The suspect eventually left the store empty-handed, and employees called police. Officers on scene were not able to locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male with brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee. He is possibly 25 to 30 years old, between 160 to 180 pounds and around 5'10". He was also wearing a backpack.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Line at 806-741-1000.