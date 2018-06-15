Red Raiders practice in Omaha

The Red Raiders held an open practice Friday afternoon at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, home of the College World Series.

Texas Tech opens play Sunday night at 6 p.m. against No. 1 defending champion Florida. The Red Raiders are making their third trip in five years to Omaha. The Gators are making their fourth straight appearance to the College World Series.

Tim Tadlock says Dylan Dusek will get the start Sunday. Florida goes with their ace Brady Singer. Singer won the Dick Howser trophy for the college baseball player of the year. Singer is 12-1 with a 2.30 ERA.

The Red Raiders looked loose and had fun at practice on Friday and even Coach Tadlock noticed it.

"I guess the more times you come up here, the more comfortable you are," Tadlock said.

For Sophomore Josh Jung, this is a dream come true.

"It started back when I was 8 years old, I came to Omaha for the first time in 2005. Just being here is unbelievable. Oh it would be awesome to play here at the College World Series and now I'm doing it. It's an amazing feeling."

After the practice, Michael Davis even talked about the fun the guys were having.

"I think that's what it's about. If you're having fun, that's all you can ask for. I think all those guys are loose and there are older guys who have been here before and they're ready to go."

