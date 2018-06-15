Lubbock judge denies pre-trial motion to remove death penalty for James Holland case

A Lubbock judge has denied a pre-trial motion to remove the death penalty in the case of James Holland.

Holland is accused of the murder of his stepdaughter, 18-year-old Holly Jeffcoat, back in 2016.

Jeffcoat, a special needs student, was pregnant at the time.

The teen was found in her home, stabbed multiple times with her uterus cut out.

The motion, filed last week, asked 137th District Court Judge Trey McClendon to remove the death penalty as an option due to consideration of all evidence.

Holland's wife Deborah will also stand trial in Jeffcoat's murder.

