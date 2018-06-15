Lubbock judge denies pre-trial motion to remove death penalty fo - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock judge denies pre-trial motion to remove death penalty for James Holland case

James Holland at Lubbock County Courthouse (Source: KCBD) James Holland at Lubbock County Courthouse (Source: KCBD)
Holli Jeffcoat was 18 (Source: Facebook) Holli Jeffcoat was 18 (Source: Facebook)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A Lubbock judge has denied a pre-trial motion to remove the death penalty in the case of James Holland.

Holland is accused of the murder of his stepdaughter, 18-year-old Holly Jeffcoat, back in 2016.

Jeffcoat, a special needs student, was pregnant at the time.

The teen was found in her home, stabbed multiple times with her uterus cut out.

The motion, filed last week, asked 137th District Court Judge Trey McClendon to remove the death penalty as an option due to consideration of all evidence.

Holland's wife Deborah will also stand trial in Jeffcoat's murder.

RELATED STORY: Prosecutors seek death penalty in Holli Jeffcoat case

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • A trade war looms as Trump slaps tariffs on Chinese imports

    A trade war looms as Trump slaps tariffs on Chinese imports

    Friday, June 15 2018 12:38 AM EDT2018-06-15 04:38:06 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 1:59 AM EDT2018-06-16 05:59:05 GMT
    (Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump China's President Xi Jinping arrive for the state dinner with the first ladies at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Trump is clos...(Thomas Peter/Pool Photo via AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump China's President Xi Jinping arrive for the state dinner with the first ladies at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Trump is clos...

    President Donald Trump has approved a plan to impose tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.

    President Donald Trump has approved a plan to impose tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.

  • California moves to clear coffee of cancer-risk stigma

    California moves to clear coffee of cancer-risk stigma

    Saturday, June 16 2018 1:38 AM EDT2018-06-16 05:38:55 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 1:42 AM EDT2018-06-16 05:42:46 GMT

    California officials, having concluded coffee drinking is not a risky pastime, are proposing a regulation that will essentially tell consumers of America's favorite beverage they can drink up without fear.

    California officials, having concluded coffee drinking is not a risky pastime, are proposing a regulation that will essentially tell consumers of America's favorite beverage they can drink up without fear.

  • Video captures bear breaking into CA home through kitchen window

    Video captures bear breaking into CA home through kitchen window

    Saturday, June 16 2018 12:59 AM EDT2018-06-16 04:59:11 GMT
    Saturday, June 16 2018 1:29 AM EDT2018-06-16 05:29:28 GMT

    A California couple's security camera caught a bear breaking in through a window.

    A California couple's security camera caught a bear breaking in through a window.

    •   
Powered by Frankly