Texas Tech architecture graduate student dead after fall in eastern Siberia

Elmer Arrieta, a graduate student in the Texas Tech College of Architecture, died Friday after sustaining injuries after a fall during a hiking excursion on Olkhon Island in eastern Siberia.

Arrieta was participating in a University of Texas Austin study abroad program in Irkutsk, Russia, according to a UT news release. He was one of 20 other students on the excursion.

Arrieta received his bachelor's degree in Architecture from Tech and was studying for his master's degree. He was also part of the Land Arts of the American West Program last year, according to an email sent out by James P. Williamson, Tech's College of Architecture dean.

Counseling services are being provided by UT for the students in Russia. Texas Tech is also encouraging students to utilize the Student Counseling Center and the Employee Assistance Program if they have trouble coping with Arrieta's death.

Texas Tech has released a statement on the death of Arrieta:

“The Texas Tech University community offers its sincerest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Elmer Arrieta. His passing is a loss to the College of Architecture and the entire Red Raider family. The university has been in contact with Mr. Arrieta’s family, and we will continue to give them our support in this difficult time. Counseling services for students, faculty and staff are available through the Student Counseling Center and the Employee Assistance Program.”

