Texas Tech architecture graduate student dead after fall in eastern Siberia

Sen. John McCain's legacy was thrust into focus nearly one year ago when he announced his brain cancer diagnosis.
China fired back Saturday in a spiraling trade dispute with President Donald Trump by raising import duties on a $34 billion list of American goods including soybeans, electric cars and whiskey.
Perry Ellis International says its founder George Feldenkreis is buying shares of the clothing company that he and his family don't already own and taking it private.
President Donald Trump has approved a plan to impose tariffs on tens of billions of dollars of Chinese goods.
Pope Francis has denounced abortion as the "white glove" equivalent of the Nazi-era eugenics program and urged families to accept the children God gives them.
