Bringing the Heat: Dylan Dusek talks pitching before Tech game against Florida

Kids all over American dream of their chance to play here at the College World Series. And for some dreams, are becoming realities this weekend in Omaha, Nebraska.

“It started when I was eight-years-old,” Josh Jung, Red Raider third baseman, said. “I came to Omaha for the first time in 2005, when it was at Roosenblatt and just being here is an unbelievable experience.”

This is Texas Tech’s third trip to “The Big O” in the past five seasons. For some of the Red Raiders, this is the second trip but pitcher Dylan Dusek will have made his third trip to the series.

“It is a dream come true for me,” Dusek said. “But you know, this is another trip here and we mean business. So, we are going to try and go out and win games and make the most of it.”

Over Dusek's career, he has experienced the highest of highs and the lowest of lows as he has undergone a pair of surgeries, including Tommy Johns three years ago.

This is fitting for the fifth-year senior as he has kept his positive mindset to get the final three outs of the Lubbock Super Regional.

“It was awesome. It was definitely one of the best moments of my life,” Dusek said. “You know, throwing that last out and watching Cam (Warren) catch it and get dogpiled. Just watching my whole team do it as we are heading to Omaha. So, it was a pretty awesome moment.”

It has been quite a journey for Dusek, from closing out the Lubbock Super Regional to getting the starting nod for the team's first game at the 2018 College World Series.

“Dylan Dusek is a guy that can pitch and has always been able to pitch,” Tim Tadlock, Tech baseball coach, said. “His make up has always been off of the charts.”

With or without a nagging blister Dusek said he will leave it all out on the field and give his team the best chance to win.

All smiles when you get to take a family photo here. #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/m1yNCKkD5h — Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) June 15, 2018

“As a whole team – we want to win it. We are going to take one game at a time and try to win every one that we can and win every inning," Dusek said. "Just trying to get to that Championship series.”

Texas Tech will play Florida at 6 p.m. Fans can watch the game on ESPN 2.

