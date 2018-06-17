2 dead after plane crash near Rotan - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

2 dead after plane crash near Rotan

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect

ROTAN, TX (KCBD) -

Thirty-three-year-old Dallas Lee McMahom of Austin and 38-year-old Jay Robert Liebson of Dallas died after a plane crash on Friday 10 miles northeast of Rotan.

A preliminary investigation conducted by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration found the Cessna 172N struck power lines before crashing into the bottom of a canyon. 

Investigators are continuing to look into the crash and may correct or add information throughout its course.

