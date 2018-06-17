2 dead after plane crash near Rotan

A second sheriff's deputy has died after being shot while an inmate was being transported to a Kansas City courthouse.
A second sheriff's deputy has died after being shot while an inmate was being transported to a Kansas City courthouse.
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Terry County maintenance crew is scheduled to make road repairs to US 380 in Brownfield beginning Wednesday, June 20. The operation will mill and resurface segments of US 380, from US 62/385 to Cedar Street.
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Terry County maintenance crew is scheduled to make road repairs to US 380 in Brownfield beginning Wednesday, June 20. The operation will mill and resurface segments of US 380, from US 62/385 to Cedar Street.
Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2" has broken the record for the best animated opening of all time and the biggest for a PG-rated film.
Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2" has broken the record for the best animated opening of all time and the biggest for a PG-rated film.
Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant.
Two cooling towers - both well over the length of a football field - came tumbling down in seconds Saturday in Florida as part of an effort to dismantle a power plant.
A White House adviser is distancing the Trump administration from responsibility for a jump in the number of migrant children being separated from their parents by authorities at the U.S.-Mexico border.
A White House adviser is distancing the Trump administration from responsibility for a jump in the number of migrant children being separated from their parents by authorities at the U.S.-Mexico border.