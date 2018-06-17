Road repair work to begin Wednesday on U.S. 380 near Brownfield - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Road repair work to begin Wednesday on U.S. 380 near Brownfield

Posted by KCBD Staff
Connect
KCBD File Photo KCBD File Photo

Information courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation

BROWNFIELD – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Terry County maintenance crew is scheduled to make road repairs to US 380 in Brownfield beginning Wednesday, June 20. The operation will mill and resurface segments of US 380, from US 62/385 to Cedar Street. 

Drivers traveling through the work zone can expect various lane closures and limited access across US 62 onto side streets. Motorists should seek alternate routes around the work area, can expect traffic delays, are urged to use caution when driving through the work zone since crews will be working in close proximity to traffic, and should keep the following tips in mind:

  • Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.
  • Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.
  • Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.

Work is expected to wrap up on Friday, June 29, and will take place weather permitting.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • China hikes tariffs on US soybeans, electric cars, fish

    China hikes tariffs on US soybeans, electric cars, fish

    Friday, June 15 2018 6:18 AM EDT2018-06-15 10:18:13 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 6:00 AM EDT2018-06-18 10:00:46 GMT
    China is raising import duties on a $34 billion list of American goods. (Source: CNN/Pool)China is raising import duties on a $34 billion list of American goods. (Source: CNN/Pool)

    China fired back Saturday in a spiraling trade dispute with President Donald Trump by raising import duties on a $34 billion list of American goods including soybeans, electric cars and whiskey.

    China fired back Saturday in a spiraling trade dispute with President Donald Trump by raising import duties on a $34 billion list of American goods including soybeans, electric cars and whiskey.

  • 'Incredibles 2' crushes animation record with $180 million

    'Incredibles 2' crushes animation record with $180 million

    Sunday, June 17 2018 11:29 AM EDT2018-06-17 15:29:36 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 6:00 AM EDT2018-06-18 10:00:27 GMT
    (Disney/Pixar via AP). This image released by Disney Pixar shows a scene from "Incredibles 2," in theaters on June 15.(Disney/Pixar via AP). This image released by Disney Pixar shows a scene from "Incredibles 2," in theaters on June 15.

    Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2" has broken the record for the best animated opening of all time and the biggest for a PG-rated film.

    Disney and Pixar's "Incredibles 2" has broken the record for the best animated opening of all time and the biggest for a PG-rated film.

  • AT&T, Time Warner close $81B merger 2 days after judge OKs

    AT&T, Time Warner close $81B merger 2 days after judge OKs

    Thursday, June 14 2018 9:38 PM EDT2018-06-15 01:38:05 GMT
    Monday, June 18 2018 5:53 AM EDT2018-06-18 09:53:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, June 13, 2018, file photo, the logos for Time Warner and AT&amp;T appear above alternate trading posts on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. A federal judge has approved the $85 billion me...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Wednesday, June 13, 2018, file photo, the logos for Time Warner and AT&amp;T appear above alternate trading posts on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. A federal judge has approved the $85 billion me...

    AT&T and Time Warner have completed their merger, one of the biggest media deals ever, just two days after a federal judge approved the combination over objections by the Trump Justice Department that it would hurt...

    AT&T and Time Warner have completed their merger, one of the biggest media deals ever, just two days after a federal judge approved the combination over objections by the Trump Justice Department that it would hurt consumers.

    •   
Powered by Frankly