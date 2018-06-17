Road repair work to begin Wednesday on U.S. 380 near Brownfield

Information courtesy of the Texas Department of Transportation

BROWNFIELD – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Terry County maintenance crew is scheduled to make road repairs to US 380 in Brownfield beginning Wednesday, June 20. The operation will mill and resurface segments of US 380, from US 62/385 to Cedar Street.

Drivers traveling through the work zone can expect various lane closures and limited access across US 62 onto side streets. Motorists should seek alternate routes around the work area, can expect traffic delays, are urged to use caution when driving through the work zone since crews will be working in close proximity to traffic, and should keep the following tips in mind:

Slow down and always follow posted work zone speed limits. Speeding is one of the major causes of work zone crashes. Remember, traffic fines double in work zones.

Pay attention. Workers and heavy equipment may only be a few feet from passing vehicles.

Be patient. Delays from roadway construction can be frustrating, but it only takes a few extra minutes to slow down for a work zone.

Work is expected to wrap up on Friday, June 29, and will take place weather permitting.