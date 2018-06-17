Tech wins against Florida in game 1 of College World Series, 6-3

Texas Tech plays against Florida in game 1 of the College World Series (Source: Devin Ward, KCBD)

Behind a 12 hit attack, the Red Raiders beat top-seeded Florida 6-3 during the College World Series Sunday night.

Dylan Dusek got the start for Texas Tech and got out of a jam in the 2nd with an inning-ending strikeout when Florida has runners on 2nd and 3rd. Dusek would go 2 innings allowing 1 hit and 1 run with 1 strikeout.

Tied at 1 in the 5th, the Red Raiders took the lead on Gabe Holt’s base hit that plated Cody Farhat and Braxton Fulford to go up 3-1.

Texas Tech then scored 2 more in the 6th on the Gator’s ace Brady Singer, who entered the game 12-1 with a 2.30 ERA.

Singer went 6.1 Innings allowing 9 hits and 5 runs, only 2 of them were earned.

In the 6th, Zach Rheams had an RBI double followed by an RBI single from Michael Davis giving the Red Raiders led 5-1.

Ryan Shetter came in for Dusek in the 3rdand had an amazing relief performance. Shetter went 4.1 innings allowing no runs on 3 hits with 7 strikeouts.

After Florida scored 2 on a home run to cut it to 5-3, Gabe Holt brought in an insurance run with an RBI single in the 9th to make it 6-3.

With the win, the Red Raiders advance to play Arkansas in the winner's bracket 6 p.m. Tuesday.

No. 1 Florida moves into the elimination game with Texas 1 p.m. Tuesday. The No.1 team in the College World Series hasn’t won the National Title since 1999.

For the Red Raiders, it’s the first time they’ve won the first game at the College World Series.

Thirty-four of the last 37 National Champions won their first game at the College World Series.

