TTU Baseball's visit with pediatric patients in Omaha rescheduled after game delay

After Sunday's late-night win, Texas Tech's visit with pediatric patients at Nebraska Medical Center has been rescheduled.

The team originally planned to meet Monday morning following the game with Florida with patients from around the country who are at Nebraska Medicine to receive treatment for organ transplants, intestinal rehabilitation and cancer. Many of them spend weeks, months, or even years recovering at the facility.

Sunday's start time was pushed back to 8:55 pm due to lightning. Play wrapped up right around midnight with Tech defeating Florida with a score of 6 to 3. The team hopes to reschedule their visit with the pediatric patients for Wednesday. We will keep you posted.

From Nebraska Medical Center:

One of the patients at the center is 14 year old Nevaeh Flores of Lubbock. In July of 2004, Nevaeh underwent her first liver, small bowel and pancreas transplant at Nebraska Medicine. In January of 2014, she went into organ failure and was placed on the transplant list again. She received her second multi-organ transplant in May 2014, but just a week later her body started rejecting the organs and they had to be explanted that November. In September of 2017, Nevaeh underwent her third multi-organ transplant at Nebraska Medicine. She and her parents, Aaron and Lori, have remained in Omaha ever since, and Nevaeh has yet to return home to Lubbock.

Nevaeh and her family say they are thrilled to welcome a bit of their hometown to their "home away from home".

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.