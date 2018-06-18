One taken to hospital after morning house fire

Monday, June 18 2018 10:40 AM EDT2018-06-18 14:40:07 GMT
Monday, June 18 2018 5:03 PM EDT2018-06-18 21:03:01 GMT
The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party. (Source: CNN)
The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party.
The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party.
Monday, June 18 2018 2:40 PM EDT2018-06-18 18:40:23 GMT
Monday, June 18 2018 5:01 PM EDT2018-06-18 21:01:48 GMT
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, left, and FBI Director Christopher Wray wait to testify as the Senate Judiciary Committee examines the internal report of the FBI's Clinton email probe and the role ...
The Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says the Justice Department has a "serious credibility problem.".
The Republican chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee says the Justice Department has a "serious credibility problem.".
Monday, June 18 2018 5:20 AM EDT2018-06-18 09:20:00 GMT
Monday, June 18 2018 5:11 PM EDT2018-06-18 21:11:09 GMT
In its latest revision to an international disease classification manual, the U.N. health agency said Monday that classifying "Gaming Disorder" as a separate condition will 'serve a public health purpose for countries.' (Source: Pixabay)
The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.
The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.