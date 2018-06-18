One taken to hospital after morning house fire - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

One taken to hospital after morning house fire

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
One injured in morning house fire on E. Colgate (Source: KCBD) One injured in morning house fire on E. Colgate (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

One person was taken to the hospital and two others were not hurt after a house fire at around 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The fire was in the 2900 block of E. Colgate. When fire officials arrived they were able to quickly contain the and extinguish the fire. 

The one person hospitalized was treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation, according to an update from the Lubbock Fire Department. 

The Lubbock Fire Marshal's Office investigated and found the fire was started while someone was smoking in bed using an oxygen tank. It has since been ruled accidental and the investigation is closed. 

