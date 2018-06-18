Police used warrant to search Tech football player's residence for marijuana

Furquan Yusef Shorts (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -
A police report has detailed why the Lubbock Police Department arrested Texas Tech wide receiver Furquan Shorts.
It was on Thursday Shorts was arrested for possession of marijuana and later dismissed from the team. According to a police report, LPD had a warrant to serve Shorts' residence and were able to find marijuana.
Shorts was inside of the home when the warrant was served, then arrested and released from the Lubbock County Detention Center.
