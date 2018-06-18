Police used warrant to serve Tech football player's residence for marijuana

Steve Massengale, the Lubbock city councilman for District 4, will host a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. at Lubbock ISD's Miller Elementary School at 6705 Joliet Dr., on June 26.
The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.
Apple will try to drag the U.S.'s outdated 911 emergency calling system into the 21st century.
Nearly 2,000 children were separated from their families over a six-week period in April and May after Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced a new "zero-tolerance" policy that refers all cases of illegal entry for criminal prosecution.
The Supreme Court is resolving partisan redistricting cases from Wisconsin and Maryland without ruling on the broader issue of whether electoral maps can give an unfair advantage to a political party.
