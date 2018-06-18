Steve Massengale to host public safety town hall on June 26

Calls are mounting for President Trump to end family separations at the border ahead of a meeting with House Republicans.
The World Health Organization says that compulsively playing video games now qualifies as a new mental health condition, in a move that some critics warn may risk stigmatizing its young players.
Apple will try to drag the U.S.'s outdated 911 emergency calling system into the 21st century.
