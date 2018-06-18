Steve Massengale to host public safety town hall on June 26 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Steve Massengale to host public safety town hall on June 26

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
District 4 City Councilman Steve Massengale (Source: City of Lubbock) District 4 City Councilman Steve Massengale (Source: City of Lubbock)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Steve Massengale, the Lubbock city councilman for District 4, will host a town hall meeting at 5:30 p.m. at Lubbock ISD's Miller Elementary School at 6705 Joliet Dr., on June 26.

The meeting will be centered around public safety and include a presentation from the Lubbock Police Department on neighborhood watch programs, home security, curfew ordinances and other subjects, according to a City of Lubbock news release. 

City of Lubbock Emergency Management will also share safety information about severe weather and registration for the LBKAlert Emergency Notification System. 

Massengale will also provide an update on the Public Safety Improvement Project. 

Massengale was elected to the city council in May of 2016 and will be up for re-election in May of 2020. 

