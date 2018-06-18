Fourth suspect arrested for June 5 drive-by shooting case - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Fourth suspect arrested for June 5 drive-by shooting case

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
19-year-old Sabastian Mitchell (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) 19-year-old Sabastian Mitchell (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Nineteen-year-old Sabastian Mitchell has turned himself into authorities and is in the Lubbock County Detention Center for his part in a June 5 drive-by shooting that injured a 16-year-old woman.

Mitchell had an outstanding warrant out for aggravated assault, according to a Lubbock Police Department news release. He is also one of four people LPD has identified as suspects in the case. The other three who have been arrested are Malachi Peppers, Deangiilo Hill and Treveon Tyler.

Mitchell is currently being held in the Lubbock County jail on a $100,000 bond. 

Tyler is still in jail held on a combined bond of $50,000, Hill with a combined $200,000 and Peppers with a combined $101,000. Peppers is also being held on unrelated charges stemming from an aggravated robbery warrant, that bond is set at $100,000. 

The shooting Mitchell and the others have been connected to happened near 37th Street and Avenue U. Police said 16 rounds fired towards a home in that area, hitting three vehicles and the young woman. 

