Ted Cruz to introduce legislation to keep undocumented immigrant families together

The Republican Texas Senator Ted Cruz has vowed to introduce legislation that would keep the families of detained undocumented immigrants together, this amid headlines of children being separated from their parents.

This new emergency legislation called the Protect Kids and Parents Act, is set to create new temporary shelters, fund new immigration judges and guarantee review by a judge within 72 hours, according to a news release from his office. The new bill would also return any immigrants who are denied asylum to their home countries within 14 days.

“All Americans are rightly horrified by the images we are seeing on the news, children in tears pulled away from their mothers and fathers. This must stop," Cruz said in the release. "Now. We can end this crisis by passing the legislation I am introducing this week.

Cruz's bill has come at a time when people around the country are putting pressure on Donald Trump's administration as his recently instituted "zero tolerance policy" on border enforcement is detaining and separating families of undocumented immigrants. The administration has enacted the help of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection to use an empty warehouse in McAllen to house more than 1,100 children who have been separated from their parents.

“While these cases are pending, families should stay together. Children belong with their mothers and fathers," Cruz said in the release. "Once their cases have been adjudicated – under my legislation, in no longer than 14 days – those who meet the legal standard should be granted asylum and those who don’t should be immediately returned to their home country.”

