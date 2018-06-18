Tech fans up excitement as Red Raiders set to play Arkansas

The Texas Tech Flag is soaring high in Omaha, Nebraska after the Red Raiders knocked off the top-seeded Gators for the second time at the College World Series.

Now the Red Raiders are set to go against the Arkansas Razorbacks at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. That game will be broadcast on ESPN.

“Florida has got a really good baseball team,” Tim Tadlock, Tech baseball coach, said. “It was one game and I am really proud of our guys and how they went out and competed. We were going to have to do that each inning for us to come out on the right side of it and also have some good fortune. I think we had that.”

Despite the game ending late Sunday night, Red Raider baseball fans went into a frenzy – celebrating at home and at the College World Series stadium in Omaha.

“It was fantastic, it was the number one team and we took them down,” Nick Dudley, a fan and Tech alumnus, said. “They kind of made it look easy, really it was almost never in doubt. Except for that one home run but other than that, we just kept pushing that lead and it was awesome.”

Winning the first game of any series is always important. However, 34 out of the last 37 national champions won their first game at the College World Series.

We’re back in action on Tuesday night at 6 p.m., against No. 5 Arkansas, on ESPN. Will you be here? #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/XjwGKlthiu — Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) June 18, 2018

This has made a lot of Tech fans in Omaha excited, as they believe there is a shot the Red Raiders could be here for a while.

“They have it and they are feeling it,” Kristi Dudley, fan and Tech alumna, said. “You can totally tell with how the team's charisma is and everything. They are Playing like a team.”

Now as the Red Raiders move on and will face a former Southwest Conference foe.

“We got to get out early and we got to put the bat on the ball,” Kelly Watkins, a Razorbacks fan, said. “But I am sorry, we have to take Texas Tech down, they are just in our way.”

As they will face the Arkansas Razorbacks a team they played earlier this season, as the Hogs took that contest 5-1.

“They are playing like a team and you know when you start doing that especially in Baseball. They can go far, because everyone is contributing,” Dudley said.

