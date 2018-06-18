DPS identifies victim in fatal crash on I-27 near Regis St. - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

DPS identifies victim in fatal crash on I-27 near Regis St.

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Emergency officials work to clean up the scene after an SUV hit a light pole (Source: Jason Norton, KCBD) Emergency officials work to clean up the scene after an SUV hit a light pole (Source: Jason Norton, KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Northbound lanes on Interstate 27 by Regis Street were blocked Monday night as emergency officials responded to a crash between an SUV and a light pole. 

Officials are near the ramp close to FedEx Ship Center north of Lubbock. Most of the damage seem to be between the light pole and the Lexus SUV. 

The Medical Examiner was called to the scene.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say Joshua James Egloff, 22, of Lubbock was driving a 2013 Lexus northbound when he lost control and skidded into the center median striking a light pole. 

The Lexus then rolled ejecting Egloff out of the vehicle. 

Egloff was pronounced deceased at the scene and taken to the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office. Speed is being investigated as a contributing factor. Egloff was not wearing a seatbelt. Next of kin has been notified.  

