TRAFFIC ALERT: SUV hits light pole, detouring traffic on Monday

Emergency officials work to clean up the scene after an SUV hit a light pole (Source: Jason Norton, KCBD)

Northbound lanes on Interstate 27 by Regis Street were blocked as emergency officials responded to a crash between an SUV and a light pole.

Officials are near the ramp close to FedEx Ship Center north of Lubbock. There is no word on any injuries and most of the damages seem to be between the light pole and the Lexus SUV.

