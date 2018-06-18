New Deal's Brandon Coronado signs with LCU baseball

Twelve days after playing in the 2A State Semifinals in Round Rock, New Deal’s Brandon Coronado signed to play college baseball as Monday evening right at Hays Field, the Chaps home diamond.

Coronado is pleased to play for such a great program.

“It’s a perfect opportunity. It’s close to home and they have a great baseball program," Coronado said. "I’m excited about it.”

Coronado signed in front of family and field and New Deal Head Coach Jason Ybarra, a group of people who believed in him and supported him all the way.

“It’s a lifetime opportunity. It’s great to know I’m going to play the sport I love at the next level," Coronado said. "It wouldn’t have been possible without people behind me. They followed me along the journey.”

Congrats to Brandon Coronado.