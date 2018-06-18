More Heat, Humidity and Storm Chances

It is still hot and humid on the second day of the week and that in turn leads to the potential for some isolated to scattered afternoon and evening storms on the South Plains.

While storms will not be severe there could be some heavy rainfall on an isolated basis with the abundant moisture currently in place.

Rain chances will increase slightly on Wednesday afternoon as a cold front moves into the region adding some instability to the atmosphere. The chance of rain and clouds will help to keep the afternoon high temps slightly cooler than normal.

The temps will begin to climb late in the week, but should remain around the 90 degree mark for the next few days in the Lubbock area.

Except in and around storms, winds will not be an issue on the south plains most of this week.

