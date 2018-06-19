Levelland police search for masked armed robbers - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Levelland police search for masked armed robbers

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Levelland police searching for suspects in armed robbery at Allsup's (Source: Levelland Police Department) Levelland police searching for suspects in armed robbery at Allsup's (Source: Levelland Police Department)
Officers with the Levelland Police Department are searching for suspects involved in an armed robbery that happened at the Allsup's on College Avenue in Levelland.

The suspects, a hispanic male and a white female, held the clerk at gunpoint. The video shows the male was wearing a black hoodie and jeans. The female was wearing a black hoodie and jean shorts. The man had a mask over his face that looked like a skull. The woman had a clear mask on that had the face painted on it.

The clerk told police he was making food and heard the door chime. He looked back towards the suspects when he hear the sound of a weapon being chambered.

The clerk said he saw the woman walking towards him, pointing a handgun, and she told him to put his hands up and not to do anything. The woman told him to open the register. He told officers the saw the woman pull the slide on the weapon back three or four times.

The clerk said the male suspect removed the money from the register and both suspects asked for a pack of Black & Milds cigars. The clerk did what they asked and the suspects ran from the store.

As they were running from the store, another customer arrived. The customer said he did see a couple leave the store and saw the male was wearing a mask, and then the male held his finger to his mouth gesturing for him to be quiet.

The clerk told the customer he had just been robbed.

Another person told officers they saw three people run from the store and also saw a red SUV parked on the north side of the building. 

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Detective Raul Lopez with the Levelland Police Department at 806-894-6164.

